Fans pay tribute to Franco Harris at Immaculate Reception plaque

NFL fans gathered to pay tribute to Franco Harris at the Immaculate Reception plaque following the news of his death.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend died aged 72. His son confirmed his passing but did not provide no cause of death

He won four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s, and made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This video shows bouquets of flowers placed by his plaque in Pittsburgh, just after the 50-year anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.