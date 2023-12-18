Thomas Tuchel hails Harry Kane a ‘phenomenon’ after bagging 20th league goal

Thomas Tuchel called Harry Kane a “phenomenon” after the striker reached a total of 20 league goals so far this season (18 December).

The England captain scored twice in a 3-0 win over Stuttgart, keeping Bayern Munich close to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

“Harry is Harry, he’s a phenomenon in front of goal. He’s a top professional and a top guy and he proves it, he steps up,” the Bayern manager said.

“This is very rare to have this kind of quality, to be decisive all the time and then be a team player, that’s why we’re grateful to have him,” Tuchel added.