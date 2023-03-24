Harry Kane said his “dream has become a reality” after breaking England’s all-time goalscoring record.

The striker netted a penalty in a 2-1 win against Italy to write his name in the history books and pull away from former top scorer Wayne Rooney.

Kane now has 54 goals for his country.

“A really special night for me personally, a real special night for the team,” he said after the game.

“Thank you... to everyone who has made this dream become a reality.”

