‘It’s not goodbye’: Harry Kane’s message in full to Spurs fans after Bayern transfer

Harry Kane shared a message to Tottenham Hotspur fans as he completed his transfer to Bayern Munich on Saturday (12 August).

The England captain leaves north London after 19 years at Spurs, after becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer last season.

“This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan that has supported me and been with me throughout my journey,” Kane said.

“Me and my family will cherish it forever, we’ll never forget all the moments we’ve had together, so thank you.

“It’s not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future... I’ll see you soon.”