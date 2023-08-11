Hull City manager moved to tears by fan’s letter after losing best friend

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior was moved to tears by a letter from a superfan.

Ellie wrote to Hull City about how her love for the club had helped her overcome some issues in her life after being diagnosed with autism, including being abandoned by her best friend.

The letter was passed on to the team’s manager and in a video shared by the club, Rosenior told Ellie he was moved to tears when he read it.

The club have asked her to be guest of honour when they play Sheffield Wednesday on 12 August.