Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ‘unfazed’ ahead of Wales challenge

Steve Borthwick has said that Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is “unfazed” ahead of a Six Nations showdown with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

The winger has quickly risen the ranks at Exeter Chiefs and made his Test debut as a late substitute in England’s first-round win over Italy.

“He’s trained very well and in the little time I’ve known him he doesn’t seem to get fazed. I only have good things to say about him,” England boss Steve Borthwick said on Thursday, 8 February.

Feyi-Waboso’s decision to represent England, who he qualifies for through ancestry, instead of Wales has been controversial, and Warren Gatland admitted other coaches in Wales were “disappointed” that the 21-year-old chose the rivals of his birth country.