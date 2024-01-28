Liverpool fans serenade emotional Klopp with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Liverpool fans loudly sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as an emotional Jurgen Klopp sat at Anfield in his first game since announcing his decision to leave the club.

The German sat with his head down and a sombre look on his face as the iconic song rang out around the stadium before Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Norwich on Sunday, 28 January.

Supporters held banners, signs, and scarves hailing Klopp who will no doubt be considered as a club legend.

Klopp announced his decision to leave the club on Friday after taking charge in 2015, transforming them into one of football’s most impressive outfits in the modern era and winning multiple trophies in his tenure.