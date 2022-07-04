Kalvin Phillips has recalled the moment Pep Guardiola left him “speechless” after completing his Manchester City transfer.

The English midfielder joined the Premier League champions from Leeds on Monday (4 July).

In his first interview, Phillips named working with Guardiola and players who once left him “speechless” as one of the biggest factors behind his switch.

“We’d just drawn 1-1 against City... I went around shaking everybody’s hands, not really saying much to them because I was too starstruck,” he said.

“Then Pep came over after the game and shook my hand.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.