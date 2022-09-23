Being part of Federer's last match will be 'amazing,' says Nadal

Rafael Nadal will line up alongside Roger Federer tonight, 23 September, for the Swiss great’s final match at the Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena.

Mr Federer is calling time on his illustrious career as a 20-time grand-slam champion.

The pair, dubbed the “GOAT Dream Team” with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe tonight.

“After all the amazing things that we shared together on and off court, to be part of this historic moment is going to be something amazing, unforgettable for me,” Mr Nadal said.

