Moment Rob Burrow and his children cross finish line of Father’s Day fun run

Rob Burrow and his family completed a fun run together in Leeds on Father’s Day.

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby star, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, was pushed by his daughters Maya and Macy along the course.

Footage shows the moment they crossed the finish line together, completing the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run.

Burrow’s wife Lindsey also took part and the family were seen celebrating with their medals after crossing the finish line.

The mini and junior run took place alongside the Leeds 10k that ran through the city on Sunday morning.