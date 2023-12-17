Leon Edwards reveals Colby Covington’s father joke made him ‘cry with rage’

Leon Edwards was visibly emotional as he recalled how he cried following Colby Covington's joke about his father in the buildup to their fight.

The 32-year-old Briton retained his welterweight title with a regulation victory over his American opponent, 35, at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Saturday (16 December).

Covington had promised to take the Birmingham fighter to “hell” to meet his late father, who was murdered in London in 2004.

"After the press conference, I went backstage and I was crying just from the rage. You can't use my dad's death as entertainment," Edwards said after his success.