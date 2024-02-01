Former F1 driver shares theory on reason for Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

A former Formula One driver and commentator has shared his theories on the potential reasons behind Lewis Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari, which was announced on Thursday (1 February).

The seven-time F1 world champion, who has been with Mercedes since 2013, will join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

He had signed a new two-year deal last summer at the Silver Arrows but had a shock change of heart.

"Something's obviously changed... I think the lure was just too great for him," former driver and commentator Martin Brundle told Sky News.