‘Hello Lewis’: Footage of Charles Leclerc discussing his ‘ideal’ teammate resurfaces

Footage of Charles Leclerc discussing what he looks for in a Formula 1 teammate has resurfaced following Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s switch from Mercedes was confirmed on Thursday 1 February, after he activated a break clause in his current contract.

He will join Ferrari in 2025.

Back in May 2023, Leclerc was asked what he looks for in a teammate amid speculation Hamilton could be on the move.

“Hello Lewis,” he responded, laughing.

“I mean, Lewis is such an incredible driver, has achieved so much in the sport. So I think anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate,” he added.