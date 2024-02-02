Postecoglou cracks up reporters with joke on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou pranked journalists on Friday with a joke about Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

The Australian was addressing the media ahead of Tottenham‘s Premier League clash with Everton when asked about the club’s January transfer business.

“Probably the only disappointing one yesterday, I thought there was a really good opportunity for us. The club didn’t feel that it was the right move for us so I’m disappointed with that,” the 58-year-old said.

“But he ended up at Ferrari.”

Pointing to the journalists at the press conference, he joked: “Just look at you all! You were ready to type away.”