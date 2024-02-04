Toto Wolff reveals how he found out Lewis Hamilton would be racing for Ferrari

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how he found out Lewis Hamilton would be joining rivals Ferrari.

While the British driver will continue to race for the Silver Arrows this year, he has activated a release clause in his agreement with the Brackley-based team and signed a multi-year contract with their rivals which starts in 2025.

“The events are not a surprise, maybe the timing,” Wolff said of Hamilton’s deal.

“We got together for coffee at my place in Oxford... and he said to me that he has decided to race for Ferrari in 2025.”

Wolff has also insisted he will not “hold a grudge” against the seven-time world champion after his decision was announced.