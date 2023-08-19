Lionesses greeted by excited dogs at last training session before World Cup final

England’s Lioness squad were greeted by fans, including a number of excitable dogs, as they made their way into training for the last time before their World Cup final clash against Spain.

The players bent down to fuss the dogs, including a golden retriever who couldn’t wait to see them, and jumped up as its owner struggled to keep ahold.

England and Spain have met three times previously at a major tournament, with the Lionesses winning the last two of those games.