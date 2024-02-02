Jurgen Klopp’s press conference ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool was interrupted by his dentist.

The German coach, who takes his side to face the Gunners in north London on Sunday 4 February, was taking questions when his phone started ringing.

Looking down at his desk, Klopp grabbed his mobile and said: “The dentist is calling. That might be important.”

He then listened with a smile as the reporter repeated his question.

Klopp - who announced last week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season - will be hoping for a win against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.