Klopp praises Liverpool for fighting ‘extremely hard’ in ‘difficult’ storm conditions

Jurgen Klopp hailed the desire of his players after Liverpool booked a Carabao Cup quarter-final spot by battling through Storm Ciaran to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Substitute Darwin Nunez settled a challenging fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds with a stunning 70th-minute winner.

“It’s a top, top, top, cup game. It’s all about getting through,” Klopp said at full-time.

He added the conditions and strong winds on the night made the game “difficult” for both teams and praised his players for fighting “extremely hard”.