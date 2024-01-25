Liverpool ‘matched’ Fulham’s desire as Reds book Carabao Cup final place at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp was proud that his side matched Fulham’s desire in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, which saw Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final.

An early Luis Diaz goal gave the Reds the edge despite a 76th-minute equaliser from Issa Diop, sending Klopp’s side through with a 3-2 aggregate win on Wednesday, 24 January.

“You know what it means to them and I told the boys, I know what it means to us but we have to show it to the outside world that we want it as much as they want it,” Klopp said.