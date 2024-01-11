Klopp praises Liverpool’s will to win after coming from behind to beat Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his team for finding a way to win after coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders now take a slight advantage to Craven Cottage for the second leg of the semi-final tie, looking to book a place in February’s final.

Second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo - two in the space of three minutes - turned the game on its head after Willian’s opener.

“To turn a game around, you first and foremost need quality, you need belief and beyond that, mentality,” Klopp said, praising his team at full-time.