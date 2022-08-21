Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he believes clubs should be awarded points if games are postponed due to fan protests.

Tomorrow, 22 August, demonstrations have been planned before and after Liverpool’s match against Manchester United, as fans of their rivals protest their football club’s owners, the Glazer family.

A similar protest in 2021 forced a Liverpool match at Old Trafford to be postponed as Red Devils fans gained entry to the stadium.

“If [a protest] happens, I think we should get the points.... We have nothing to do with the situation,” Klopp said.

