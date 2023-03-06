Jurgen Klopp sings praises for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool trashes Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah in the glow of Liverpool's hammering of Manchester United.

The side humiliated their opponents with a 7-0 victory at Anfield, making for Manchester United's wost-ever competitive defeat.

"Mo Salah achieved tonight something really, really special – we should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring a lot of goals," he said.

The delighted football manager described Salah as a "very special player, and a very special boy."

