Mo Farah anticipates tears as final London Marathon approaches

Tears could flow on Sunday, Sir Mo Farah has admitted as his final London Marathon approaches.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist has previously said that, after the race on 23 April, he will not attempt another 26.2-mile event

as 2023 is set to be his final year in athletics.

"The support, the people coming out in London, I think that will get to me but I will try not think about it and run. After the race maybe there might be a bit of tears and emotion," Sir Mo said.

