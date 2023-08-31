England manager Gareth Southgate responds to Luis Rubiales’ Women’s World Cup kiss

Gareth Southgate has responded to Luis Rubiales’ Women’s World Cup final kiss, saying it is “very sad” that the focus is not on what Spain achieved on the pitch.

The England manager was questioned on the scandal surrounding the Spanish football federation’s president as he announced his squad on Thursday.

“When you’re a male in a leadership position, you’ve got a huge responsibility in terms of how you behave,” Southgate said.

“My second thought would be with the Spanish team because they played unbelievably well and deserve a huge amount of credit... it’s very sad for them that the focus is not on what they did on the pitch.”