Pep Guardiola has said he is “more than satisfied” with what he is seeing from his team despite dropping points against Chelsea.

The 1-1 draw at the Etihad brought an 11-match winning run to an end, but the Manchester City manager has stressed he’s content with his side’s performances.

“I’ll give credit to Chelsea, who created problems, not just because in some actions we were not good. But in general when you analyse the game, we were more than decent,” he said.

“We were 11 games winning, and the people say ‘they are not going to lose any other game’. So now, just for one draw…when for 55, 60 minutes, we were who we are.”