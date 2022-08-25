Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the team’s draw with FC Barcelona was “very useful” for the side, as he praised the skill of their challengers.

“I saw that if we didn’t reach our limit we wouldn’t see the ball at all. They are very aggressive from the start of passing the ball,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola also said he was impressed with Barcelona FC’s recent signings, saying: “They’ve done it really well. They have a very complete team.”

Manchester City and Barcelona FC both scored three points each in the friendly at Spotify Camp Nou.

