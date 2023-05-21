Manchester City given rapturous reception ahead of Chelsea match

Manchester City arrived at the Etihad Stadium to heroes’ welcomes on Sunday following confirmation of their fifth Premier League title in six years.

Sunday’s encounter with Chelsea became a celebratory occasion regardless of the result.

Man City fans gathered in large numbers at the entrance to the stadium as the team arrived for the 4pm kick-off.

Blue flares were let off and the players were greeted with chants of ‘champions’ as they stepped off the bus.

Sign up to our newsletters here