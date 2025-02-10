Pep addresses Vini Jr’s Real Madrid Ballon D’Or snub with two-word verdict

Pep Guardiola dismissed any theories that Manchester City harbour ill-feeling towards Real Madrid's Ballon d’Or boycott with a two-word verdict on the matter before their Champions League clash this week.

The Spanish side did not attend the awards crowning the world’s best player last year after apparently hearing in advance that City’s Rodri had won it ahead of Vinicius Junior.

“Absolutely not,” the City boss responded when asked at his pre-match press conference if any resentment remained ahead of Thursday's (13 February) showdown.