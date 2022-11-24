Manchester United: Roy Keane believes club is 'better without' Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reckons the club is better off without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giving his two cents on ITV, the Irish football manager said the situation was “really really straightforward” as the star has obviously “ran out of patience.”

Regarding Ronaldo’s allegedly “tarnished” relationship with fans, Keane said: “Man United fans aren’t daft. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players. It’s not ended well, but that’s life.”

The Portuguese footballer parted ways with the club after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan ruffled feathers.

