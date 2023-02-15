Manchester United and FC Barcelona had to press “reset” after challenging periods for the giant clubs, Erik ten Hag has said.

Both football clubs are back on track heading into their eye-catching Europa League clash.

The European heavyweights are now in a knockout play-off to decide whose continental campaign extends beyond February.

Barca finished third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, while United stumbled home sixth last season and went straight into the Europa League.

Ten Hag now believes this match will be a good yardstick to measure United’s progress.

