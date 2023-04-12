Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he was "emotionally destroyed" after his side's stunning 3-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday, 11 April.

Joking that he had aged ten years after the game, the ex-Bayern manager described the match as "demanding" and "not comfortable."

It is the third successive year that City have reached the Champions League semi-finals.

"It was an incredible result but I know a little bit what can happen in Munich," Guardiola said.

“If you don’t perform really well they are able to score one, two, three. I know that, the players know that."

