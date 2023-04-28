Ten Hag hails Fernandes for playing through pain against Spurs

Erik ten Hag has praised Bruno Fernandes for playing through his pain in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester United boss hailed the midfielder as an example his team should follow if the club is to build a winning culture.

Fernandes had to wear a protective boot after he injured his ankle during the FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton on Sunday (23 April).

He was instrumental in setting up Marcus Rashford to score after Jadon Sancho gave the visitors an early lead.

