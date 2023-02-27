Erik ten Hag amused reporters after the Carabao Cup football final, as he almost walked out of the room without picking up the trophy.

The Manchester United boss was taking questions from the press after his side’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Wembley and post-match, the hard-earned silverware was placed next to him.

“I can leave it because [we’re thinking about] the next cup, this one is in,” he joked, after journalists pointed out that he had left the Carabao Cup behind.

