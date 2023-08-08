Manchester United legend Roy Keane stars in new kit announcement

Manchester United have launched their new third kit for the upcoming season, with the help of legend Roy Keane.

The iconic midfielder, who was captain of the club from 1997 to 2005, appears alongside the current crop of United talent.

“So you’re a devil are you? Well, let’s remind you of the terms,” Keane says, introducing the new kit.

“The devil isn’t something you wear. It’s more like a pact, a deal shall we say. It’s not for everyone.”

Man United’s new kit, made by Adidas, is available to buy now.