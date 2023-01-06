Erik ten Hag stresses need for three senior keepers as Man Utd sign Jack Butland

Erik ten Hag emphasised the importance of having three experienced goalkeepers as the Dutchman spoke about Manchester United’s decision to sign Jack Butland.

Martin Dubravka’s season-long loan at Old Trafford abruptly ended after he was recalled by Newcastle, leaving Tom Heaton as the only understudy to first-choice David de Gea in United’s first team before the arrival.

“We have so many games so you need three good goalies,” Ten Hag said of his squad.

“You need experience.”

