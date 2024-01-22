Kansas City Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco hyped up by young fan: ‘Let’s go boy’

Isiah Pacheco was hyped up by a young fan at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 21 January.

The Chiefs edged past the Bills as they came out victorious 27-24 to reach the AFC Championship.

Running back Isiah Pacheco secured the crucial score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, going in from four yards.

He was encouraged by the youngster, who expertly delivered some words of motivation for the sports star.

"Let's go boy, let's go," the fan said.