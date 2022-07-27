NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game

Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers.

This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.

The officer appears to back off and Mr Dillon jumps into the stands.

“Just miscommunication between parties... Standing there... with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one,” Mr Dillon tweeted.

