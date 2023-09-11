Novak Djokovic addresses his future after US Open win against Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has bad news for Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and all the other grand slam hopefuls, as he pledged: “I’m going to keep going.”

Djokovic, 36, secured a record 24th grand slam title when he beat Medvedev in three gruelling sets to win the US Open.

The 36-year-old capped another dominant year, during which he won the Australian and French Opens and was runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon, by becoming the oldest champion at Flushing Meadows in the Open era.

Addressing his future, Djokovic said: “I’m going to keep going. You know, I feel good in my own body. I still feel I’ve got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family.”