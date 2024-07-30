This is the moment Coco Gauff furiously contests an umpire’s decision during her shock defeat to Donna Vekic in the Olympic women’s singles.

Gauff had led 5-2 in the opening set on Tuesday (30 July), but Croatian Vekic fought back and then broke for 4-2 in the second on a contentious point.

The umpire over-ruled a Vekic shot that had been called out and awarded her the point after deciding Gauff, who subsequently missed her shot, had not been affected by the call.

Gauff, who experienced a similar situation at the French Open, complained bitterly to the umpire and supervisor, claiming she was being “cheated”.

A tearful Gauff said: “It always happens to me on this court... I have to advocate for myself every time.”