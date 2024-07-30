After winning a bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke at the Paris Olympics, US swimmer Ryan Murphy got some unexpected news from his wife.

Standing in the crowd, wife Bridget Konttinen held up a sign with the words: “Ryan it’s a girl!”

He was later spotted in the stands hugging and sharing a kiss with Konttinen, celebrating their gender reveal.

“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign... That was the first time I heard the gender,” Murphy said, according to the Associated Press.

“We both thought it was going to be a boy. And everyone we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”