Paralympic judo champion Chris Skelley announces retirement from sport

Paralympic judo champion Chris Skelley announced he will be retiring from competitive judo to spend time with his friends and family.

Skelley became ranked world number 1 in the -100kg category and Chris became a Paralympic Champion at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 31-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday (February 11) reminiscing on his career.

“Judo has saved me. It has given me purpose, and it's given me the life that I've always wanted,” he said.

Skelley thanked “everyone who has been there for me,” and added it was the right time to “go and explore.”