Wife of Phillies baseball star buys rounds of beer for fans at World Series

Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, wowed fans with her generosity as she bought several sounds of beer for them at $17 a pop.

She wore a red Phillies blazer with ‘Hoskins’ printed on the back as she set up at a bar before Game 4, which the Phillies lost 5-0 to the Houston Astros.

Footage shows Hoskins handing out several beers to shouts of “We love you.”

“If you know anything about baseball and it’s quirks then you know where beers are about to be,” she tweeted.

