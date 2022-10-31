Liverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insists

Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his Liverpool team has reached the end of its useful lifespan and insists judgement should be reserved until the end of the football season.

Back-to-back defeats against the Premier League’s bottom two clubs, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, have left his side closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The current starting XI has one of the oldest average ages in the division, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all the wrong side of 30.

But Klopp insists it is too early to write off his side.

