Harry Kane will ‘beat’ every goalscoring record, Spurs boss Antonio Conte says

Antonio Conte expects Harry Kane to “beat every record” after his striker edged closer to Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur tally with a brace in a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Kane broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half at Selhurst Park, then took just five more to bag his second for his 264th in a Spurs shirt - leaving him just two shy of equalling Greaves’ club record of 266.

“We are talking about a really world-class striker,” Conte said of Kane.

“He’s going to beat every record.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.