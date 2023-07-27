‘Best club in the world’: Jude Bellingham reacts after scoring first Real Madrid goal

Jude Bellingham described Real Madrid as the “biggest team in the world” after scoring his first goal for the club.

The England midfielder, 20, netted in a 2-0 pre-season win against Manchester United at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“Madrid is the biggest team in the world, I think it’s the best club, the best players, the best people to learn from,” Bellingham said.

“I’m here and I’m really happy with the start, but I’m not getting carried away. I want to get into a rhythm and enjoy playing with my teammates.”