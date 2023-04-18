Red Bull daredevil Aidan Heslop dives off top of 68ft historic building in Plymouth

Red Bull athlete Aidan Heslop has completed a dive off a 68ft-tall historic building in Plymouth.

The cliff diver, 21, jumped from the top of a seven-storey penthouse apartment in Royal William Yard, part of the city's former major victualling depot of the Royal Navy.

Heslop completed the jump of more than twice the height of Olympic diving boards used by fellow Plymouth native Tom Daley.

Aged 16, Heslop became the youngest diver ever to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in his 2018 debut.

