Manchester City’s Rodri is a doubt for the club’s FA Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield Town on Sunday, 7 January.

The Spaniard could miss Sunday’s game following the death of his grandmother, having travelled to Madrid to be with his family.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder may be unavailable, adding that he’d support Rodri’s decision and saying that “family is the most important thing.”

“Hopefully he will come back for the game but, if he needs to stay, family issues are the most important thing,” the City coach said.

The club may at least be boosted by the return of Erling Haaland, Erling Haaland, who returned to training this week after a foot injury sidelined him, having last played on 6 December.