Roy Hodgson named Crystal Palace manager until end of season

Roy Hodgson has been named as the manager of Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old is back at Selhurst Park after his run as manager from 2017-21.

He replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked last week after 12 games without a win.

In a statement, he said: "It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me.

"Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us."

