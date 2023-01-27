England’s Ben Youngs gives two cents on controversial new RFU tackle ban

England player Ben Youngs has given his thoughts on the new RFU ban on tackles above the waist at non-professional level.

The move has stirred controversy among clubs, with pressure mounting on the union to produce more evidence it will make the game safer.

Youngs is among those who say that more clarity is needed for young players, coaches, and referees alike.

"For me, I believe it should be the pec and below - and that's a lot more achievable and a consistent message for these children."

