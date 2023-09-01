Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

Former England player Andy Goode and Wales legend Sam Warburton answer your questions about the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as looking back on their careers.

The two ex-internationals take a look at the form of tournament favourites France, New Zealand and South Africa as well as giving their verdicts on whether any of the home nations have a chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

The former players also explain which stadium was best to play in and what some of their pre-match superstitions were.

Get the latest Rugby World Cup 2023 news on Independent Sport.

